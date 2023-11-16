UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb spoke Thursday morning on the arrest of double-homicide suspect 41-year-old Alvin McKnight Jr.

“Over the last week and a half, Upshur County has been turned upside-down by this tragic event,” Webb said.

Webb said the sheriff’s office obtained information Tuesday night about McKnight’s whereabouts that lead them to pinpoint a bus traveling from Abilene to San Bernardino, Calif.

The bus was allowed to continue while it was being tracked by authorities out of concern for the safety of the other bus passengers, according to Webb. McKnight was arrested by San Bernardino PD Wednesday night after getting off the bus and was booked into the San Bernardino County Jail.

Webb said they found a new phone number for McKnight, and used it to track him in real-time and verify that he was still on the bus.

Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd said many legal steps will now need to take place to bring McKnight back to Upshur County.

“Make no mistake, justice will be served,” Byrd said. “He will not be getting out of jail, and we look forward to a day in court.”

Webb said he wanted to offer his thanks to the following agencies and people for their assistance in McKnight’s arrest:

Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division

Texas Rangers

U.S. Marshal’s Office

Longview Police Department

Gladewater Police Department

USCO investigators and communications personnel

Citizens of Upshur County that provided tips and information

“The family can now start to grieve and process, and try to move forward from this,” Webb said. “Keep them in your prayers.”

McKnight had been added to Texas Most Wanted List a couple days prior to his arrest.

McKnight was wanted by authorities after being named a suspect in the capital murder of two sisters in the county on Nov. 4. His sister was later arrested for allegedly helping him flee Upshur County.