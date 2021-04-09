Livingston PD uncover suspected human trafficking; 14 undocumented men, teens found in home

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — Homeland Security is investing a possible case of human trafficking in Livingston.

Livingston PD officers this week were called to a home in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue when someone saw several people being “rushed into a residence,” said a news release from the police department.

Officers obtained a search warrant and found 10 undocumented men and 4 undocumented male teenagers, ages 13 to 16, in a bedroom, the news release said.

A 24-year-old woman in the home was detained for questioning.

“It is believed the residence was being used to facilitate the transfer of undocumented individuals into the United States,” the news release said.

Livingston PD notified Homeland Security which sent agents to Livingston and took custody of the men.