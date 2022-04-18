LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — A Livingston man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly assaulted passengers in another vehicle with a rifle during a road rage incident.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s office, on Saturday, April 16 at around 12:35 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a road rage incident with shots being fired, in the area of FM 350 North, in Livingston.

A preliminary investigation revealed that five friends driving a white Ford truck stopped at a Stripes gas station at the corner of US Highway 190 and FM 350.

There, they got into a verbal argument with a young man that was driving a a dark Jeep Cherokee, who was later identified as Zachary Alexander Taylor, 21, of Livingston.

After exchanging arguments, both parties left in their vehicles traveling down FM 350 North, leading to a road rage incident in which Taylor allegedly fired a shot from a rifle into the truck, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was injured and deputies were able to quickly apprehend Taylor and confiscate his rifle.

Taylor was then booked into the Polk County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond was placed at $50,000.