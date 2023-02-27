RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson woman has been arrested and charged in relation to a May 21, 2022 crash that left at least at least one child dead, according to Texas DPS.

Iliana Esther Ayala, 29, of Henderson was booked into the Rusk County Jail on Feb. 25, 2023 and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle. She’s being held on bonds totaling $220,000.

In 2022, DPS reported that Ayala was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue down Highway 64 at 7:45 p.m. when the car left the road and flipped over its front end, ejecting three children. Inside the car with Ayala was also Edna Grinaldo, 25, of Tyler, who was the only one wearing their seatbelt.

Officials could not yet release details about a second fatality that happened after the crash. At the time it was reported that one girl, a 5-year-old, died at a Tyler hospital and that the two other children, a 7-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, were both in critical condition.