MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Logging crews discovered human skeletal remains while working in Marshall, according to Harrison County officials.

On Tuesday morning, The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a logging crew saying they discovered skeletal remains while working in the area of Harris Lake Road and Stagecoach Road in Marshall.

When officials arrived and searched the area, they confirmed that the bones were those of a human and collected them to be sent to the University of North Texas, Center for Human Identification’s Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology in Fort Worth.

Investigators are still in the process of identifying the remains as this is an active ongoing case.

“I am very proud of our Patrol Deputies, Criminal Investigators, and Crime Scene Investigators for their long hours and commitment to recovering the skeletal remains,” Sheriff BJ Fletcher said.