Lone Star man arrested after standoff with law officers

LONE STAR, Texas (KETK) – A Lone Star man who barricaded himself in a house Sunday to avoid being arrested has been booked into the Morris County Jail.

Freddie Jimmerson is charged with multiple crimes, including evading arrest and unlawful restraint, said information from Lone Star Police Department.

When a Lone Star police officer attempted to pull Jimmerson over Sunday afternoon for driving a car without a license plate or registration insignia, Jimmerson drove to a home in the 200 block of Avery Lane.

Jimmerson claimed he was not bound by the laws of the United States because of he was of Moorish descendance and Muslim faith, and refused the officer’s commands to get out of the car, the news release said.

When Jimmerson refused to comply, the officer sprayed him with an aerosol chemical and then when Jimmerson ran toward the house, the officer used a Taser on him, the news release said.

Jimmerson ran into the house with two children and two adults inside and refused to leave. After about 30 minutes of negotiating with Chief Steven Blythe, Jimmerson surrendered.

Lone Star PS was assisted by Daingerfield PD, Texas DPS Highway Patrol and The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division.