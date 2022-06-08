LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview doctor has been indicted on multiple charges of child sexual assault following his original arrest nearly two years ago.

59-year-old Matt Hipke was indicted on six charges of child sexual abuse where the victim was under the age of 14. Gregg County records show the incidents ranged from 2017 to 2020.

He had been arrested back on August 14, 2020, but posted a $500,000 bond. After the grand jury indictment, Hipke was rearrested and is being held without bond.

The Texas Medical Board suspended Hipke’s license shortly after his arrest “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

He was listed as an internal medicine specialist whose practice area is adolescent medicine. His website said he was part of The Adolescent Care Team in Longview.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News at the time of his original arrest, an investigation began when a guardian of the boys contacted Longview police in June 2020 and said the boys had been receiving counseling from Hipke.

The affidavit states the guardian told police that “the behavior of both boys had begun to deteriorate and, when questioned, the boys told their guardian that Dr. Hipke had been ‘rubbing their [genitals]’ during the therapy sessions.”

“The boys told the guardian that Hipke had told them not to tell anyone,” the affidavit says. The document identifies the boys only as “NAP” and “NBP.”

The police officer assigned to the case arranged for forensic interviews and Sexual Assault Nurse Examinations (SANE) for both boys.

In the interviews, the boys said that when they first started seeing Hipke, “they would just talk,” according to the affidavit. During later appointments, though, one of the boys said Hipke “changed things up” and started “rubbing on his body,” according to the affidavit.

The other boy called Hipke “very strange” and said he did not feel comfortable around him, the affidavit says.

Both boys allege that during their sessions with him, Hipke would have them undress, including their underwear, and would “rub” their bodies and “private parts,” according to the affidavit.

While the criminal investigation originally only included two potential victims, a lawsuit filed in February 2021 claimed there were as many as six.

Lawyers for the victim’s families wrote that Hipke “used his position of trust and confidence to lure and gain access to young children… through repeat patients and new visits.”

The documents also state multiple practices by Hipke that should have raised the alarm with staff members that there was inappropriate conduct happening.

For instance, Hipke kept his own set of private, patient medical records in his office and did not allow anyone on the staff to view them. He also did not allow any parents or staff members to be in the room with him when he was with the children.