LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man is accused of forcing a woman into his car at gunpoint last week, according to a warrant obtained by KETK News.

47-year-old Juan Hernandez was charged with aggravated kidnapping and booked into the Gregg County North Jail on May 1.

According to the warrant, he went to a home where the victim was located. Hernandez is accused of pulling a gun on a witness and saying “he would kill him,” per the documents.

The victim exited a nearby truck which is when Hernandez allegedly “grasped [the victim] by the arm, pointed the gun to the back of her head, and escorted her to his truck,” according to the warrant.

A witness told police he felt all their lives were in danger from Hernandez. He also said to police the victim “kept telling Hernandez to stop and she did not want to go with him.”

In an interview with police, the victim said Hernandez spoke with her in the truck about their past relationship, which she had ended.

Hernandez is also being held on an INS detainer from the Department of Homeland Security.