RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Longview man following a traffic stop led to the discovery of several different types of drugs.

According to the department, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday on a motorhome in Rusk, after an alleged traffic infraction.

During the stop, authorities said they developed probable cause to search the vehicle. Upon doing so, they located:

31 grams of methamphetamine

50 grams of MDMA

10 grams of cocaine

15 grams of mushrooms

1 gram of LSD

34 grams of Marijuana.

The driver, identified as Kenneth Taylor, 61, of Longview, was arrested for seven counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.