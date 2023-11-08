RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Longview man following a traffic stop led to the discovery of several different types of drugs.
According to the department, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday on a motorhome in Rusk, after an alleged traffic infraction.
During the stop, authorities said they developed probable cause to search the vehicle. Upon doing so, they located:
- 31 grams of methamphetamine
- 50 grams of MDMA
- 10 grams of cocaine
- 15 grams of mushrooms
- 1 gram of LSD
- 34 grams of Marijuana.
The driver, identified as Kenneth Taylor, 61, of Longview, was arrested for seven counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.