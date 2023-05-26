HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Harrison County on Wednesday after drugs, scales and baggies were found in his truck during a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office Dewayne Broyles, 51 of Longview, was stopped on Kyle Wilson Road after Deputy Anderson and K9 Pato saw his truck make several traffic violations.

Officials said the truck was searched after Broyles admitted to smoking in the truck, and a strong scent of marijuana was found coming from the truck.

“Deputies located 95 grams of methamphetamine, 42.5 grams of marijuana and scales/baggies, used to manufacture/deliver narcotics, in a bag that had been shoved inside a tire in the bed of the truck,” officials said.

Photo courtesy of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Broyles was booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.