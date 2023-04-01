LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested on Wednesday, March 29 after a search was conducted at his home and found a variety of drugs, money and guns, according to officials.

Devarious Ramone Craig, 39 of Longview, was arrested for 11 different possession charges, a money laundering charge and a theft of a firearm charge, jail records show.

Photo courtesy of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said items seized from Craig’s home at 112 Circle Club Lane included the following:

17,864 grams of Promethazine

4,670 grams of Promethazine with Codeine

3,706 grams of Cocaine

3 pounds of Marijuana

1500 grams of Xanax

934 grams of Methamphetamine

80 grams of Crack-Cocaine

538 grams of Hydrocodone

538 grams of Oxycodone

334 grams of Adderall

968 grams of THC Edibles

52 grams of THC Vape Cartridges

$142,600 in United States Currency

10 firearms

The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force searched his residence after starting an investigation into drugs allegedly being shipped there. Officials obtained a search warrant and HCSO Patrol, MPD Crime Scene and Texas DPS CID officers assisted in the search.

“I cannot give enough credit to the Officers of the Joint Task Force for their success in shutting down multiple drug dealers in Harrison County,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said. “This major bust underscores their diligence, ability to be great team players, and coordinate multiple tasks and teams to make Harrison County a better place to live. Their effort has made a real difference in our communities and I appreciate what they do.”

Craig is being held at Harrison County jail on over $1.2 million bond.