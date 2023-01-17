UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting at several people and striking one during a “family disturbance” in Diana on Monday.

43-year-old Reginald Perry of Longview was arrested and ultimately put into the Upshur County Jail on the following charges:

One charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, 1st degree felony

Four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, 2nd degree felony

According to Upshur County authorities, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 13758 SH 154 E in Diana at around 3:18 p.m. on Monday. Deputies determined that a 28-year-old woman had been shot at the location. The woman is being treated at a Longview hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities said shots were also fired in the direction of four other people at the residence who were not injured.

Perry’s bonds have been set at $75,000 for each 2nd degree felony and $100,000 for the 1st degree felony charge, for a total of $400,000 in bonds.