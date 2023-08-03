MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Tuesday for an alleged home invasion after it was reported in Marshall earlier that morning.

According to Marshall police, a call was received around 5 a.m. about a home invasion in the 2100 block of Pinecrest Dr.

“The complainant said her ex-boyfriend forced his way into the residence, produced a firearm and assaulted and threatened her,” officials said in a release.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Keontra Jones, 21 of Longview, for burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony. He was arrested in Longview after coordination between Marshall police detectives and the Longview Police Department.

Jones’ bond was set at $100,000, and he remains in jail as of Thursday.