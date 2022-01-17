Longview man arrested for murder Sunday night

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested Sunday evening on a murder charge, according to online judicial records for Gregg County.

30-year-old Adrian Grissom was booked into the Gregg County Jail at 7:20 p.m. after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier that day. The warrant was signed by 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles.

The details of the warrant are unknown as of this writing. The county courthouse will be closed on Monday due to the MLK holiday.

Grissom has no prior criminal record in Texas, according to a search of public records.