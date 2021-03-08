Longview man arrested for stealing car at gunpoint, calling victim while they were with police

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested Sunday morning and charged with aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Andrew Cox was dispatched to a location on Highway 271 North in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Two victims told him that while at the residence with 31-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez and several others, Gonzalez pointed a gun at them, stole the keys to their car and drove away.

“While the victims were with Deputy Cox and Deputy Brandon Morris at the sheriff’s office, Gonzalez contacted one of the victims and told her he would like to meet her at an address in the city,” Sheriff John Cortelyou said. “The deputies, along with Pittsburg Police Office Cameron Precise, waited near that location and were able to surround the vehicle and make an arrest.”

Photo courtesy of the Camp County Sheriff’s Department

While attempting to locate the firearm used in the robbery, Deputy Cox found three bags containing 45 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and 2 ounces of marijuana in the vehicle.

Gonzalez was arrested and transported to the Camp County Jail.

He was arraigned Monday morning, and bond was set at $85,000.