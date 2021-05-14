Longview man arrested in connection with White Oak murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man has been arrested in connection with a murder in White Oak after being on the run for 10 days.

39-year-old Brandon Gilliam was booked into the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon and charged with murder and a failure to register as a sex offender.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office had asked the public for help in finding Gilliam in connection with a White Oak homicide on May 3.

The murder occurred on North White Oak Road. The sheriff’s office did not release many details about the case at the time. The release did not include any information about the victim or even a possible motive for the killing.

Gilliam registered as a sex offender after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 30-year-old Marshall woman, according to the DPS records.

He was required to re-register every year for the rest of his life and he was rated as a “moderate” risk level.

Court records show that Gilliam has three previous convictions in Gregg County. He pleaded guilty to burglary in 2002 and was sentenced to 15 months in prison, spent a year in prison for forging a financial document in 2004, and was booked for DWI in 2006 for which he served a 90-day jail sentence.