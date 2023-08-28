LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested earlier this month in connection to a shooting that left a woman and teenager with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Dakota Sedberry, 32 of Longview, was arrested on Aug. 15 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the case.

He was booked into the Gregg County Jail, where he remains as of Monday, and his bail was set at $250,000.

At the time of the shooting, police reported that the shooting happened outside of the home in the 700 block of Alta Street and “there is a connection between all involved parties.”

An update on the shooting victims was not available.