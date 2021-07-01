Longview man arrested near Shreveport on human trafficking charges

Dramain Green, 30, of Longview, Texas is charged with pandering, promoting prostitution, human trafficking, and possession of marijuana after deputies allegedly caught him trying to “pimp out” a woman at a hotel in Bossier Parish on Monday, June 23. (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, Louisiana (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested in Louisiana after undercover deputies near Shreveport said they caught him trying to “pimp out” a woman at a hotel.

30-year-old Dramain Green is charged with pandering, promoting prostitution, human trafficking, and possession of marijuana following an investigation by BPSO’s police narcotics and vice task force.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the case stemmed from an online ad for prostitution, advertising sex for pay at a local hotel. On Monday, June 23, an undercover agent met with a woman posing as a prostitute and the agent quickly realized she did not want to be there and that he was going to be her first “customer.”

Agents approached Green in the parking lot and arrested him without incident. Green admitted to authorities that he was “pimping” out the victim, talking to johns, renting rooms, and driving her around.

When interviewing the woman, BPSO learned that Green direct messaged her on Facebook Messenger a few days earlier, offering to take her on dates, buy her things, and even travel with her.

The victim sent Green private photos, but he then posted them on a website commonly used for prostitution in Bossier Parish and began setting up deals without her knowledge or permission.

Deputies say the woman told them she was scared to leave Green because he physically assaulted her and he knew all of her personal information and her family’s. She also said that Green was getting ready to take her to Texas to continue pimping her out.

The victim was put in contact with Purchased: Not for Sale, to receive counseling and assistance. BPSO says their mission is to help women and children experiencing sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. Green was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where he faces a $40,000 bond.

Anyone who feels they are being trafficked can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.