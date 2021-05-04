Longview man awaiting trial for 2017 fatal drunk-driving crash arrested again for DWI

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man who is scheduled to face trial in a 2017 fatal drunk driving wreck was re-arrested over the weekend for DUI, according to online judicial records. This is his second arrest for alleged drunk driving since the crash.

30-year-old Corie Murray was arrested by Longview police around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was also booked for two drug possession charges.

Murray is accused of intoxicated manslaughter for the October 6, 2017, wreck that killed 64-year-old Billie Griffin Andrews, a Woodville resident. Longview police said at the time that Murray’s car crossed over the center line while he was driving up South Eastman Road just after 10 p.m.

His car collided with Andrews’ car, which was being driven by Tunyion Lanette Andrews, Billie’s daughter. The next day, Murray posted bonds that totaled just over $50,000 to be released from jail.

He was indicted in February 2018 and is case has faced numerous delays over the past three years.

Since Murray’s arrest on Sunday, he posted bonds again to be released from jail that totaled $13,500. His trial is set to begin May 24.