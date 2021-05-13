Longview man awaiting trial for fatal drunken driving wreck jailed on new $1 million bond after DWI arrest

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man whose trial for a fatal drunken driving wreck back in 2017 is just weeks away was put back in jail on a $1 million bond after being charged with DWI for the second time since the crash.

30-year-old Corie Murray was arrested by Longview police around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was also booked for two drug possession charges.

Murray is accused of intoxicated manslaughter for the October 6, 2017, wreck that killed 64-year-old Billie Griffin Andrews, a Woodville resident. Longview police said at the time that Murray’s car crossed over the center line while he was driving up South Eastman Road just after 10 p.m.

His car collided with Andrews’ car, which was being driven by Tunyion Lanette Andrews, Billie’s daughter. The next day, Murray posted bonds that totaled just over $50,000 to be released from jail.

On Wednesday, Murray had a hearing in front of 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles, who ordered a new bond be set in the amount of $1 million.

His trial is currently set to begin on June 21.