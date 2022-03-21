LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) The Longview Police Department has charged a man for murder after a shooting and stabbing incident over the weekend.

According to the department, shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of East Nelson Street. When they arrived, they found Eric Wynns, 44, of Longview, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers also located another victim who had multiple stab wounds. That person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Michael Ralston, 44, of Longview, was charged with murder and booked into the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond. It’s unclear at this time how the investigation led to the arrest of Ralston.

If you have any information on this matter, please contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.