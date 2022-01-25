Longview man charged with murder for shooting that killed 1 man, injured another

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man is behind bars and charged with murder in a shooting earlier this month that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

28-year-old Dominique Sheffield was taken into custody by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested him on unrelated charges, according to Longview Police.

A statement from the department said that officers were called to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on January 14 to a home in the 2200 block of South Twelfth Street.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 32-year-old Cedric Evers, later died from his injuries.

A second victim, who was unnamed by the department, is listed in stable condition at a local hospital. Longview PD obtained an arrest warrant for Sheffield for murder. The statement did not say what led them to name him as the prime suspect.

Sheffield has been arrested more than 20 times in the last 11 years in just Gregg County. Charges range from misdemeanors such as driving violations or public intoxication to felonies that include theft and drug possession.