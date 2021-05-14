Longview man dies after being shot by woman following an argument

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A man died in Longview on Friday after being shot by a woman, who says the two were involved in an argument.

Longview Police said they were called to the 400 block of E. Pliler Precise Road on Thursday around 7:48 p.m. due to a shooting.

When officers made it to the location they saw that 41-year-old Chris Baker of Longview had been injured.

Longview Fire Department took Baker to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives spoke with 36-year-old Jeanne-Marie Minter of Longview. She told law enforcement that she and Baker were arguing and then this turned into physical violence.

Minter then got away from Baker and got a firearm. Then, she went back to the room that Baker was in, they argued and she shot the man.

Minter was taken to the Gregg County Jail and booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, which is a first-degree felony.

Baker succumbed to his injuries this morning

Additional charges are still pending, according to police.

The case seems to be an isolated incident between the two people. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170.