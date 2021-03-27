Longview man found with 2,000 grams of meth sentenced to prison

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Longview man who was found with nearly 2,000 grams of methamphetamine hidden in his car has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Allen Martez Anthony, 30, pleaded guilty on June 25, 2020, to distribution of methamphetamine. On Friday, U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker announced his prison term in a federal court in Tyler.

On October 8, 2019, Anthony was stopped along Interstate 20 in Smith County. A police canine alerted to the presence of narcotics in Anthony’s vehicle and law officers found 1,958 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside the car, according to court records

“This case illustrates how effective we can be at disrupting narcotics trafficking when our state and local law enforcement officers coordinate with federal agencies like the DEA,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is fully committed to supporting the efforts of our drug task forces and the local, state and federal agents who are working tirelessly to rid our communities of addictive narcotics like methamphetamine.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble prosecuted the case. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were the investigating agencies.