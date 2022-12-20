TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was given four life sentences after being convicted of killing a mother and her three children while driving a vehicle drunk in Houston, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced to four life sentences by state District Judge Colleen Gaido on Dec. 12, after he was convicted of four counts of intoxication manslaughter in a three-week trial.

The life sentences will run concurrently.

“We see more deaths from drunk driving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than any other month a year. This heartbreaking case shows that a single person’s irresponsibility and bad decisions can result in the deaths of multiple people who are completely innocent, including kids.” Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney

Canada was visiting Houston from Longview and was driving around 100 mph on FM 2920 when he crashed into the car driven by Porsha Branch around 8:20 p.m. on March 14, 2021. Authorities said his blood alcohol level was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit, and his blood test also showed marijuana and Xanax.

28-year-old Porsha Branch’s sedan burst into flames in a seven-car pileup, instantly killing the her and three of her sons: a 7-month-old, 2-year-old, and 5-year-old.

Canada survived the crash with minor injuries.

Assistant District Attorney Lynn Nguyen, who prosecuted the case with ADA Erandy Marquez, said the verdict shows that the people of Harris County are tired of drunken driving deaths and will hold defendants accountable.

“Daniel Canada robbed three young children of the opportunity to grow into the people they could have become. He robbed a mother of her life, a father of his entire family, and the community of a wonderful group of people, and he did all of this simply out of selfishness.” Lynn Nguyen, Assistant District Attorney