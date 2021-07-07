Longview man gets probation for accidental shooting that left 10-year-old dead

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was sentenced to probation Tuesday afternoon for the accidental shooting death of a 10-year-old boy last year.

Back on August 9, Longview police responded to a shooting at a home in western Longview, just north of HWY 80.

The boy was rush to the hospital but later died from his injuries. His name was never released by police.

51-year-old David Stice was arrested on September 10 on a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child resulting in death, a misdemeanor in Texas.

Stein was sentenced to probation by Judge Kent Phillips after pleading guilty.

