Longview man indicted for allegedly stealing checks from post office boxes to get cash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A federal grand jury indicted a Longview man for allegedly stealing checks from post office boxes and using them at different Walmart stores.

Federal court records showed Daniel Roach, 37, was indicted on Nov. 17 on six counts of mail theft and one count of wire fraud.

The Tool Police Department arrested Roach on Oct. 20.

From Aug. 1 to Oct. 20, 2021, Roach stole checks from envelopes that were inside post office boxes, said the indictment. Then, he altered the checks and used them at Walmart stores in Gun Barrel City, Athens and Canton to buy items.

Roach returned the merchandise he purchased later to Walmart for cash.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the offenses. Roach is currently booked into the Henderson County Jail without bond.

