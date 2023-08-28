LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Longview after a shooting left someone with life-threatening injuries last Wednesday.

According to the Longview Police Department, they were told about a shooting victim who was being treated at a Tyler hospital for a gunshot wound. During the investigation, detectives determined the shooting happened within the city of Longview.

They issued a warrant for 25-year-old John Lee Smith III for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Smith was reportedly out on a $125,000 bond for murder and felon in possession of a firearm at the time. Longview SWAT served the warrant at a local residence last Friday and Smith was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview Police Detectives at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.