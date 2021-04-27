Longview man pleads guilty to 2 counts of arson

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man pleaded guilty to two counts of arson on Tuesday, according to Gregg County judicial records.

27-year-old Javonte Williams was charged with arson connected to two fires in Longview that happened last April.

On April 12 just before midnight, the Longview Police Department responded to Alpine Laundry for a commercial structure fire. The fire was quickly put out and damages were caused mainly by smoke and water.

On April 19, crews also responded to a fire at the 1700 block of E. Marshall Avenue to a vacant structure. The fire was quickly under control and there was moderate damage.

Williams was initially arrested on July 6, 2020.