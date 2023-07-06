LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty on Thursday to murder.

James Barron, 33, remained in custody at the Gregg County Jail since his 2020 arrest in connection to the death of 58-year-old Llewellyn Williams.

Williams was found dead in his home after officers were called to perform a welfare check. Officials at the time said a preliminary autopsy and evidence at the scene determined his death to be a homicide.

Barron was indicted in September 2020 before his guilty plea and sentencing on Thursday.