Longview man sentenced to 25 years for murdering his wife

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man who admitted to killing his wife was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a jury earlier this week.

48-year-old Billy Marsh was arrested in 2019 after telling police that he had murdered his wife with a hammer.

Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office found Key-Ocea Marsh dead after Marsh turned himself in to deputies after the incident.

Prosecutors asked the jury to give him life while the defense had asked for no more than 20 years, saying it was “a crime of passion.”

