Longview man sentenced to life in prison for murder of woman in 2019

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman in July of 2019.

41-year-old Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr., of Longview, was sentenced for the murder of Kimberly Wallace, 39.

Two years ago, Longview police officers were dispatched on a welfare call to the 1200 block of Temple Street at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, July 28 where they found the body of Wallace.

When Thomas was confronted, he began shooting at the officers who returned the fire. He was wounded twice and was taken to the hospital before being released into police custody.

Thomas has an extensive criminal history with two convictions for assault, including one with a deadly weapon. He also has been convicted of theft, drug possession, and criminal trespassing.