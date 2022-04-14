SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Longview man was sentenced to 22 years in prison by a Smith County judge on Thursday after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity in May 2020, according to court records.

Jose Valenzuela, 33, was initially arrested on May 6, 2020 on a murder charge along with two other men, Jeffrey Ryan Griffin, 32, and Joshua Ray Tibbits, 31. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the three men were charged for shooting and killing a motorcycle driver, and leaving the scene.

On May 2, just before 5 p.m., the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a homicide investigation at the 16400 block of FM 850 in Chapel Hill. Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim had been driving his motorcycle when he was shot and killed.

According to Smith County officials, 33-year-old Brandon Edwards, of Ben Wheeler, was riding his motorcycle on May 2 when he was shot and this caused him to crash.

The Texas Anti-Gang Unit of East Texas actively investigated the case and the three men were each held on a $2.5 million bond. In July 2020, the three men were instead indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity, according to records.