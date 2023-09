LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department said they have a warrant for the arrest of a man in connection to a 2023 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.

Photo courtesy of the Longview Police Department.

Trevorris Rashomique Woodard, 35, of Longview is a 5’7″ black man who weighs about 185 pounds and is wanted in connection to a July 2023 shooting on Victory Street.

Anyone with information about Woodard is asked to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.