Longview police asking for help in identifying man wanted in connection with armed robbery

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery on April 19.

A security camera captured a blurry image of a man at the Dollar General Store, 1003 N. Eastman Road, on April 19. Police say he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.

Those who know who he is, can call Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or go to greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

KFXK Fox 51