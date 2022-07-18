LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Police Department identified one of the two alleged suspects in a jewelry store robbery.

Lester Moody has an outstanding warrant for robbery, according to Longview police. Moody is accused of pepper spraying a jewelry store employee.

Authorities said they believe he is one of two people that robbed Kay Jewelers in the Longview Mall on Friday, July 1 around 1:25 p.m. According to police, an employee told officers that a man and woman posed as customers by walking up to the counter and looking at the jewelry.

Police said the man reached into his pocket and pulled out pepper spray and sprayed the employee. The two allegedly ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

On the day of the robbery, the woman was described as wearing a white shirt and shorts with her hair in a bun with a decorative headband.

