LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is asking the public for information about a man who was shot and a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Everett Street on Saturday.

Officers responding to a shooting reported in the 800 block of Everett Street arrived on the scene to find a vehicle crashed into a tree and a man in the front yard of a residence who had been shot, according to Longview PD.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, officials said. The Longview Police Department is actively investigating this case and they ask anyone with information or video from the area to call Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 to remain anonymous.

Officials said that Gregg County Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for the first and most accurate tip resulting in an arrest for this case.