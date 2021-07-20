Suspect who barricaded themselves after stabbing in Longview identified

The Longview Police Department shared the following press release:

UPDATE ( 10:48 P.M.) The Longview Police Department is currently investigating an aggravated assault. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 6:03 p.m. the Longview Police Department responded to 200 blk of E. Edgefield Avenue for a cutting just occurred. When officers arrived at the location they found an adult male that had wounds to the head. The male was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located the suspect that ran back into the residence armed with a knife.

Longview Special Weapons and Tactics Team and Negotiators responded to the scene. Negotiators attempted to make contact with the suspect without success. SWAT introduced gas into the residence, and the suspect then surrendered without incident. The suspect is identified as 22 year old Dequallian Thomas of Longview. Thomas was booked into the Gregg County Jail and charged with aggravated assault deadly weapon family violence.

UPDATE (10:06 P.M.)- The person who was barricaded after a stabbing has turned themselves into police.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)-The Longview Police Department and their SWAT team are negotiating with a barricaded person after someone was injured in a stabbing.

Authorities received a call around 6:02 p.m. about the incident.

Police are currently at the scene in the 200 block of Edgefield Avenue, and they are trying to get the person to come out of the residence.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.