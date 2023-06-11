LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the 400 block of Johnson Street on Sunday.

Officials said that Longview police officers responded to the scene around 4:16 a.m. and were notified that the victim Jamie White, 25 of Longview, had been taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle.

According to authorities, White died at that hospital as a result of his injuries.

Longview Police Department is investigating this case and they ask that anyone with information call them at 903-237-1110.