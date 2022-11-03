LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department announced Thursday that they have arrested a student after they were alerted to a possible verbal threat to Foster Middle School and Judson Middle School.

Authorities said that they arrested a Judson Middle School student on a charge of “terroristic threat” and was taken to Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

“The Longview Police Department encourages parents and guardians to visit with their children regarding school safety. Statements of violence towards any of our campuses will be taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent by the police department.” Longview Police Department

The student’s identity hasn’t been released.