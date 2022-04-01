UPDATE (4:49 P.M.) – A man accused of killing two people in a shooting in Longview died on Friday after he took his own life, said the Longview Police Department.

SWAT surrounded the Chase Knoll Studio Apartments in White Oak, Texas and confirmed that the suspect Jared Scott Sobey, 37, of Longview was inside an apartment. Officers attempted to make contact with Sobey and he took his own life, said authorities.

The Texas Rangers will conduct a follow up investigation to be transparent with the public.

The Longview Police Department thanked the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, White Oak Police Department and others for their assistance with the case.

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department SWAT and the White Oak Police Department are at an apartment complex looking for the man accused of killing two people in a shooting in Longview on Wednesday.

Officers are currently at the Chase Knoll Studio Apartments near Old Highway 80 in White Oak, and they are looking for Jared Scott Sobey, 37, of Longview said Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer for the Longview Police Department. Police also used gas munitions at the scene.

The shooting happened at 1100 Fisher Street around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The victims were 53-year-old Todd Monroe Brown and 34-year-old Kevin Mitchell Gonzalez, and both were from Longview.

A capital murder warrant was issued for Sobey on Thursday for the crime. The suspect’s vehicle, a white Ford F-150 was also located in Gregg County around 9 a.m., on Thursday.