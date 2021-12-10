Longview teen identified in connection with drug-related shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview police have arrested a Longview teen in connection with a shooting involving multiple victims that occurred on Dec. 6.

The shooting reportedly happened on the 500 block of Fairlane Drive, but that was not the scene officers responded to. Instead, police responded to a report of shooting victims at Hospitality ER at approximately 7:18 p.m. where they discovered two victims being treated for gunshot wounds.

Detectives were then able to obtain a first name and a description of the shooter from the victims. After police conducted an investigation, it was determined that this shooting occurred during a drug-related transaction.

Police have declined to publicly identify the shooter due to his status as a minor. Anyone with more information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1110.