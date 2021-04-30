Longview woman accused of sexually assaulting child over several years

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview woman has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child over several years.

27-year-old Kaitlyn Solis is accused of molesting a young boy in two different locations, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

The victim told investigators about the alleged abuse after making an outcry to their mother. The warrant states that the victim also accused Solis of “kicking and choking.”

One of the alleged locations of the abuse was at a Longview apartment complex, where the victim lived for nearly one year.

In an interview with police back in July 2020, Solis vehemently opposed ever pushing or choking the victim. She also “denied ever touching [the victim] in a sexual manner.”

A warrant was issued for her arrested back in November and she was finally caught on Wednesday. Solis is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Gregg County Jail.