Longview woman charged with capital murder requests additional funds for expert witnesses

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview woman accused of smothering her newborn baby and trying to kill her two other children has filed a motion requesting additional funds from Gregg County to pay for expert witnesses at her trial.

41-year-old Andrea Burks is charged with capital murder for the death of three-month-old daughter Yahniece Wright back on April 28 of last year. An arrest warrant obtained by KETK at the time said that Burks allegedly confessed she killed the infant because she feared that Child Protective Services would take the child away.

The warrant states Burks confessed that she “was going to do anything to keep that from happening.” Burks’ also told investigators that she attempted to smother her other two daughters in their room as well.

In a filing earlier this month, Burks attorney James Hagan wrote to 124th District Judge Charles Alfonso that he has billed more than $2,500 to Teresa Huffines, a social history expert .

Her services were paid for by Gregg County because Burks is not able to afford them. Hagan wrote that due to an overwhelming amount of evidence, he would need more money for Huffines’ help.

This increase is due to the unexpected volume of evidence Ms. Huffines discovered and reviewed pertinent to [Burks’] mental health history as well as the need to prepare the records and evidence for trial testimony concerning the sanity of [Burks]… Excerpt from motion filed by James Hagan on behalf of Andrea Burks

At a status hearing in January, prosecutors for Gregg County announced that they would not be seeking the death penalty for Burks in the case.

Under Texas law, since the state will not seek the death penalty, the only remaining sentencing option if she is convicted would be life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Burks will be back in court for another status hearing on July 9.