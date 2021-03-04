Longview woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for death of baby in 2018

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday as part of a plea deal Thursday afternoon.

Ciara Channel Dison pleaded guilty to murder for the death of Martazia Hulbinand back in January of 2018.

The arrest warrant states the toddler’s head struck an unknown object, causing her death on January 6, 2018. The incident allegedly happened at the Longfellow Arms Apartments on East Hawkins Parkway.

Hulbinand was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to the affidavit, Dison was Martazia’s godmother and often watched her, sometimes “for weeks at a time.”

On January 6, Martazia was with Dison and Reddix, as well as Dison’s 4-year-old daughter, in their apartment.

Both Dison and Reddix told authorities Martazia was well that morning, according to the affidavit. They said the four of them ate breakfast, watched a movie and took a nap.

Reddix said she woke before the others and went to Walmart. She told authorities when she returned, Martazia was crying. According to the affidavit, she said Dison said the child was crying because she wanted more snacks.

Reddix told authorities she picked up Martazia “and tried to nurture her,” according to documents, then took the child into the bedroom and laid her on the bed, where Martazia cried herself to sleep.

Reddix said 15-20 minutes later, she went back into the bedroom and noticed Martazia wasn’t breathing. According to the the affidavit, she told Dison, who began performing CPR. When Martazia didn’t respond, Reddix told authorities, she called 911.

EMT officials responded and took Martazia to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police who viewed Martazia’s body at the hospital noticed contusions on her face, according to the affidavit.

A search of the apartment revealed red stains on the bedroom and kitchen walls that tested positive for human blood. The distance between the blood stains and the floor, according to official statements, was consistent with Martazia’s height.

Detectives also noticed hair, consistent with human hair, around the stain.

The stain on the kitchen wall, under the kitchen counter, was consistent with the size of the laceration in the back Martazia’s head, according to a detective’s statement.

Police asked Dison about Martazia’s injuries, according to the affidavit, and she “stated the child had no injuries.”

Detectives continued to investigate, and an autopsy was performed on Martazia’s body on January 8.

Detectives spoke with Dison’s 4-year-old daughter, who, according to the affidavit, told police she saw Dison throwing Martazia to the floor and “balling up” the child before placing her in a blue basket. She told police Reddix removed Martazia from the basket.

Dison and Reddix were interviewed multiple times.

Official documents show Dison and a 14-year-old niece claim on January 4, Dison, the juvenile and Dison’s daughter were playing a game called ‘the floor is lava” while Dison was holding Martazia. In the game, someone shouts, “the floor is lava,” and players have several seconds to get their feet off the floor.

Dison told authorities that when her daughter yelled “the floor is lava,” she attempted tro jump onto the kitchen counter and Martazia fell down onto the floor.

The 14-year-old niece told authorities that Dison dropped Martazia, picked her up and then handed her to the niece while she, Dison, went into the bedroom to repair a fingernail she broke while jumping onto the counter.

On March 14, the medical examiner ruled Martazia’s death a homicide. The official cause of death was described as cerebral hypoxia resulting from force injuries of the head.

On March 20, according to official records, Dison told police she had a seizure while holding Martazia and fell face-first onto the floor with Martazia clutched to her chest. She said she didn’t know which part of Martazia’s body hit the floor.

She said she never mentioned the seizure before because she was worried that CPS would decide she was unfit to raise her daughter, according to the affidavit.

The medical examiner issued an opinion that Martazia’s injuries occurred 24-48 hours prior to the 911 call, which was recorded at 3:39 p.m. His opinion also stated he believed the child’s injuries were such that it would have been apparent that she was in distress and in need of medical attention.

Detectives concluded Duson and Reddix were the only ones with the child from 7 a.m., on January 5, until EMS providers arrived on January 6.

According to the arrest affidavit, detectives had sufficient cause to believe Dison inflicted Martazia’s injuries and Reddix was present when she was injured and neglected to inform law enforcement.