Louisiana couple allegedly stole $40,000 worth of tequila from 18-wheeler

LAPLACE, Louisiana (KETK) – A Louisiana couple is behind bars and faces a slew of charges after allegedly stealing several boxes of tequila worth an estimated $40,000.

52-year-old James Watson and 40-year-old Kristi Marie Rizzo are accused of stealing items from two 18-wheelers last week. The two thefts occurred at the same hotel.

In the first instance, boxes of tequila were stolen from an 18-wheeler on June 28. The second time, automotive batteries were taken from another 18-wheeler.

Deputies with St. John the Baptist Parish arrested Watson and Rizzo at the same motel where the thefts occurred. They both were charged with theft and burglary charges.

Rizo is also accused of possession of marijuana and animal cruelty for allegedly leaving her dog in the heat without food or water.

Watson’s bond is set at $41,500 and Rizzo’s bond is set at $44,500. The sheriff’s office said that more charges are possible for both of them as the investigation continues.