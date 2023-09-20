CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they detained an escaped inmate who escaped from a work detail while in custody in Louisiana.

Sheriff Cutter Clinton said in a release the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in Rayville, La. notified them on Monday that Jeremy Dewayne Young escaped from a work release detail and might have fled to Panola County.

According to authorities, investigators became aware of a potential location on County Road 328 in DeBerry on Tuesday and observed a vehicle parked at the residence that was reported stolen out of Carthage and was suspected to be involved in the escape.

Investigators prepared a search warrant for the premises executed by the sheriff’s office and both constable offices.

The fugitive was arrested inside and officials said three other occupants were detained. Deputies found drug paraphernalia in plain view, according to a release, which resulted in an evidentiary search warrant where they recovered methamphetamines.

Young was charged with escape and possession of a controlled substance.

Mugshot of Kimberly Giddings. Mugshot of Ronnie Bamburg. Mugshot of Kelli Long.

The three occupants were identified as Ronnie Bamburg, Kelli Anne Long and Kimberly Giddings. They were charged with hindering apprehension and possession of a controlled substance. Long was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and Giddings was charged with failure to identify after giving a false name.