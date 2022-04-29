LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man who was wanted on a felony warrant from the Houston area for engaging in organized criminal activity was arrested on Friday by the Lufkin Police Department.

Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin was taken into custody approximately at 1:20 p.m. at the Creekside Apartments at 1825 Sayers Street, said Lufkin police.

Officers were looking for Moore for several weeks, and they said he was “armed and dangerous.”

Moore will be taken to the Angelina County Jail and will await extradition to Harris County.

Another man was previously arrested for the same crime. Jakyron Sanford, 18, of Lufkin was detained during a traffic stop.