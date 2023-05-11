LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly tried to light another man on fire around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Greg Anthony Rodriguez Sr., 44 of Lufkin allegedly first tried lighting a man’s cabinet, sink and doghouse on fire at a property on Ridge Street, officials said. When the property owner confronted Rodriguez Sr. he allegedly poured gasoline on the property owner’s arm and struck a lighter at him, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

“The man told officers that he confronted the suspect – later identified as Rodriguez – and Rodriguez told him they burned him, so he was going to burn them,” Lufkin PD said. “The man said Rodriguez then poured gasoline on the man’s arm and struck a lighter at him as if trying to set him on fire.”

Officials said that Rodriguez left in a white van which he later crashed on Lufkin Avenue near Loop 287. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash and Rodriguez Sr. was arrested.

Rodriguez Sr. was charged with arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $200,000 bond, according to jail records.