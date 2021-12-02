Lufkin man arrested after car chase Thursday afternoon

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was arrested after a car chase Thursday afternoon.

The Lufkin Police Department said they detained Leland Randolph, 37 on a stolen vehicle warrant.

The pursuit started around 4:40 p.m. on state highway 94, and it reached speeds of up to 90 mph. Randolph was detained at approximately 5:10 p.m. when an officer pitted the truck the man while driving on Buttermilk Road.

Randolph was arrested through a multi-agency investigation, which included the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. More charges are expected for the 37-year-old.

According to police, Randolph has been booked into the Angelina County Jail 24 times for charges including burglary of a habitation, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession or transport of certain chemicals with the intent to manufacture a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft, engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

